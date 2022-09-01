Search terms

EN
AR

1000 Series

Air Purifier for Medium Rooms

AC1711
  • Purifies the air in less than 10 min (1) Purifies the air in less than 10 min (1) Purifies the air in less than 10 min (1)
    -{discount-value}

    1000 Series Air Purifier for Medium Rooms

    AC1711

    Purifies the air in less than 10 min (1)

    With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 300 m³/h. See all benefits

    1000 Series Air Purifier for Medium Rooms

    Purifies the air in less than 10 min (1)

    With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 300 m³/h. See all benefits

    Purifies the air in less than 10 min (1)

    With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 300 m³/h. See all benefits

    1000 Series Air Purifier for Medium Rooms

    Purifies the air in less than 10 min (1)

    With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 300 m³/h. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Air Purifier

      Purifies the air in less than 10 min (1)

      99.9% virus, allergen& pollutant removal (3,4,7)

      • Purifies rooms up to 78 ㎡
      • 300 ㎥/h clean air rate (CADR)
      • HEPA & Active carbon filter
      Fast purification suitable for spaces of up to 78 m²

      Fast purification suitable for spaces of up to 78 m²

      Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers spaces up to 78 m and distributes ultra clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts clean air delivery to 300 m/hr CADR, purifying 20 m in only 10 min. (1)

      Filters 99.97% particles as small as 0.003 microns

      Filters 99.97% particles as small as 0.003 microns

      A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter makes sure you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet danderand gases.The NanoProtect HEPA technology not only captures pollutants, but it uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, enabling it to purify the air faster than a HEPA H13 filter that is medically used. (5)

      Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

      Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

      The VitaShield technology captures aerosols and particles smaller than the smallest known Coronavirus (6). Virtually nothing escapes from VitaShield - It deactivates viruses and traps them inside. Tested independently by Airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Also, tested for corona virus (7).

      Professional grade sensor for intelligent purification

      Professional grade sensor for intelligent purification

      The professional grade AeraSense sensor accurately scans the air 1000x a second to detect harmful pollutants and intelligently chooses the right speed for every environment. It displays the air quality in real time, showing level of allergens and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.

      Tested and certified for quality you can trust

      Tested and certified for quality you can trust

      Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before they are released from our factory and are certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests for continuous operation (24/7).

      Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance

      Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance

      In sleep mode, the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep. Both air quality index and the light on the UI can be dimmed or turned off to avoid any light disturbance.

      Low energy consumption

      Low energy consumption

      Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 27 W power. This is equivalent to an incandescent light bulb. It is compliant with a highly efficient grade of strict global standard.

      Smart filter replacement indicator

      Smart filter replacement indicator

      The air purifier accurately calculates filter lifetime based on pollution level and operation time. It notifies you when the filter needs replacement, for easy maintenance.

      Easy maintenance

      Easy maintenance

      The air purifier is designed for easier cleaning, using the compact and simple cylindrical plastic body. It uses a 3in1 integrated filter so no need to change each filter separately.

      Auto mode and 4x manual speed levels

      Auto mode and 4x manual speed levels

      Run your product in intelligent automatic mode or choose from 4x speed levels: Sleep, Speed 1, 2 and Turbo to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.

      Technical Specifications

      • Energy efficiency

        Max. power consumption
        27  W
        Stand-by power consumption
        <=0.2  W
        Voltage
        100-240  V

      • Maintenance

        Recommended filter change
        12 months (8)
        Replacement filter
        FY1700/30
        Service
        2-year worldwide guarantee

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        326*326*535  mm
        Product dimensions (W x D x H)
        273*273*486  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        5.4  kg
        Weight of product
        4.1  kg
        Color(s)
        White, Light grey

      • Performance

        CADR (Particle, GB/T)
        300 m³/h  m³/h
        Room size (NRCC)
        Up to 78 m²
        Filtration
        HEPA, Active Carbon, Pre-filter
        Air quality sensor(s)
        PM2.5 particle
        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns
        Allergens filtration
        99.99%
        Virus & aerosol filtration
        <99.9%

      • Usability

        Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
        18  dB
        Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
        50  dB
        Automatic mode
        Yes
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Sleep mode
        Yes
        Manual speed settings
        4 (Sleep, Speed 1, 2, Turbo)
        Air quality feedback
        Color, Numerical (PM2.5, IAI)
        Auto-ambient light
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • (1)From the air that passed through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing the room size of 48m³ by CADR 300m³/h (assuming the room is 20m² in floor area and 2,4 m in height).
          • (2)Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1), in Turbo mode after 10-20 mins. An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of the plan to protect yourself and your family (US Environmental Protection Agency)
          • (3)From the air that passes through the filter. Tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1
          • (4)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with birch pollen dust on filter media according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute
          • (5)NanoProtect HEPA filter material provides lower air flow resistance than the material from a HEPA H13 filter, enabling a Philips air purifier with NanoProtect to deliver a higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) than with an equivalently-sized certified HEPA H13 filter (Test conducted by Philips Mar 2016).
          • (6)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1. Supporting literature for the size of Coronaviruses have a size of approx. 0.08 - 0.22 micron :MacLachlan, Dubovi, Fenner's Veterinary Virology (5th Ed.), Academic Press, 2017, Ch. 24 Pages 435-461
          • (7)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with human coronavirus (HCoV-229E) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
          • (8)Recommended lifetime is calculated based on the Philips users’ average usage time and the WHO urban outdoor pollution level data. Actual lifetime is impacted by usage environments and frequencies.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.