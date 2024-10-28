Search terms

    Genuine replacement filter HEPA NanoProtect-filter

    FY1700/30

    Original replacement filter for your air purifier: 3-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and pre-filter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet allergens and virus particles.

    Original filter for air purifier 1000 Series

    Effectively captures 99.9% of nanoparticles (1)

    • Compatible with 1000 Series
    • In the box: 1 filter
    • Lifespan of 1 year
    • Original Philips filter
    Compatible with 1000 Series

    Replacement filters for Philips 1000 Series air purifiers: AC1711, AC1715. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

    Long life filters up to 1 year

    The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and costs. Replace the pre-filter regularly for optimal filter performance.

    Original Philips filter for best performance

    The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.

    3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.9% of ultra-fine particles

    3-layer filter system with a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.9% of particles down to 0.003 microns (1) - protecting you from pollutants, virus particles, allergens, bacteria and odours.

    Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

    The indicator on the display of your Philips device notifies you when you need to replace the filter. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      HEPA NanoProtect filter
      Included in the box
      1x filter
      HEPA NanoProtect
      Yes
      Pre-filter
      Yes
      Active carbon
      Yes
      Lifetime
      Up to 1 year

    • Performance

      Particle filtration
      99.9% at 0.003 microns

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      235.5 mm
      Product Weight
      0.7 kg
      Product Width
      135.3 mm
      Product Length
      212 mm
      Package Length
      220 mm
      Package Width
      220 mm
      Package Height
      250 mm
      Package Weight
      0.89 kg

    • Replacement

      For Philips air purifier(s)
      AC1711, AC1715

    • (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute
    • (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
