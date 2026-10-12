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2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Filters and Accessories
Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect Filter
New
Philips PureProtect Lite 700 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect Filter
Philips PureProtect Go 500 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect Filter
Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter
Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series Active Carbon filter
Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter
Philips PureProtect Water 3400 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter
Philips PureProtect 3200 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter
Philips Air Purifier 3000i SeriesHEPA NanoProtect & Active Carbon filter
Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series Active Carbon filter
Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter
Philips PureProtect Water 3400 SeriesHumidification filter