If you noticed a plastic smell coming from your Philips Airfryer while cooking, read our article below to find out why and how to remove it.

Why is there a plastic smell?

The housing and inner drawer of the airfryer are made of plastic, the pan and basket are PTFE coated. These parts might release some smell during the first uses of the appliance, as the airfryer reaches very high temperatures (up to 200°C).