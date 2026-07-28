Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?

You can find the model and serial number on the sticker(s) under the base of your Philips Airfryer. For more information and examples, read our article below.

Note: Ensure the basket and/or pan do not fall out when turning the appliance upside down.

Model Number The model number (or type number) is located in the upper left-hand corner of the type plate sticker and starts with HD9xxx (or RI9xxx for products in Brazil). To find information specific to your airfryer, you will need to use its model number on www.philips.com , the HomeID app, or contact us at www.philips.com/contact for any further assistance.