Types of baking tins or molds to be used in your Philips Airfryer

You can use any ovenproof dish or mold in the Airfryer, whether it is made of glass, ceramic, metal or silicone. You can also use silicone or paper cupcake cups or molds to bake cupcakes, muffins or small gratins.



Note:



* The baking tin should still leave some space on either side when you place it in the basket to ensure the airflow can pass around it.



* Never place the baking dish directly in the pan, as this eliminates the airflow in the pan and only the top of the food would be heated. Always place the baking dish in the basket.



* Always wear oven mitts when you handle the baking tins or molds. The baking tins or molds and your Philips Airfryer basket become very hot.