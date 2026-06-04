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Can I sync the Sonicare app with the Apple Health app?

Published on 04 June 2026
Yes, as of version 10.5.0, the Sonicare app syncs with the Apple Health app. 
 

How do I set up the Apple Health app to sync with the Sonicare app? 

Step One: 
Downloaded the Sonicare app from the Apple app store and launch the Sonicare app.

Step Two: 
Complete the steps to use the Sonicare app and connect your toothbrush.

Step Three: 
  • In the Sonicare app, tap the ... icon on the bottom right of the home screen
  • Tap on the Settings section 
  • Tap the Apple Health settings section
  • Follow the Connect with Apple Health instructions on this page
Note: A Sonicare-connected toothbrush and ongoing use of the Sonicare iOS app are required to sync to the Apple Health app continually. 

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9911/92 .

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