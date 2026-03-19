Cleaning your toothbrush and brush heads regularly improves their lifespan and performance. Clean your toothbrush after use by rinsing your brush head and bristles. Wipe the handle with a damp cloth.
You can sanitize your toothbrush head daily using the Philips Sonicare UV Brush Head Sanitizer, which removes 99% of all bacteria from your brush heads.
We recommend carrying out a detailed weekly cleaning session. Just follow the easy steps below:
- Remove the brush head.
- Rinse the bottom of the brush head with warm water.
- Rinse the metal shaft area with warm water.
- Wipe the entire handle with a cloth and be sure to wipe around the top seal (around the metal shaft), the buttons on the handle, and the bottom of the toothbrush.
- Wipe the entire surface of the handle with a wet cloth.
Never use the dishwasher to clean your toothbrush or any of its accessories. Avoid using sharp objects on the rubber seal or buttons, as they may damage them.