Most Sonicare toothbrushes use our standard click-on brush heads, however, there are some exceptions depending on the model of your device. Locate the model number on the bottom of your toothbrush and refer to the tables below to find which brush heads are compatible with your device, for example, "HX123A".
Please note that all model numbers in the tables below end in an 'x'. The actual letter for your device will vary depending on its color.
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
Most Sonicare toothbrushes use our standard click-on brush heads, however, there are some exceptions depending on the model of your device. Locate the model number on the bottom of your toothbrush and refer to the tables below to find which brush heads are compatible with your device, for example, "HX123A".
Click-on brush heads
The click-on brush head fits most of our Sonicare rechargeable toothbrushes.
|Product name
|Model number
|1000-4000
|PC0810, HX364x, HX365x, HX366x, PC0815, HX367x, HX368x, HX369x
|ProtectiveClean / Optimal Clean
|HX680x, HX681x, HX682x, HX683x, HX684x, HX685x, HX686x
|ExpertClean / ExpertResults
|
HX960x, HX961x, HX962x, HX751x
|5000 - 7000
|HX710x, HX711x, HX740x, HX741x, HX742x
|DiamondClean
|HX9330, HX9340, HX9350, HX9360, HX9370, HX938x, HX939x
|DiamondClean 9000
|HX991x
|DiamondClean Smart
|HX992x, HX993x
|Prestige 9900
|HX999x
Kids brush head
Our Kids brush heads are designed for children's brushing; however, they do fit on all click-on toothbrushes.
|Product name
|Model number
|Sonicare For Kids
|HX6320, HX6340, HX6350
|Sonicare For Kids Design a Pet Edition
|HX360x
Philips One brush heads
The Philips One and Philips One for Kids have unique brush heads that only fit on Philips One devices.
|Product name
|Model number
|Philips One
|HY110x, HX120x
|Philips One for Kids
|HY111x
Screw-on brush heads
Our older Essence and Xtreme Sonicare toothbrushes use a larger, screw-on brush head.
|Product name
|Model number
|Xtreme
|HX3300, HX3500
|Essence / Essence+
|HX5610, HX5611, HX5620, HX3230x, HX3260x