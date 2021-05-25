Home
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Sonic electric toothbrush
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6859/68

How to charge my Phillips Sonicare Toothbrush

Depending on the model you have, you can charge your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in different ways. Always use the original charger that came with your toothbrush, as not all Sonicare chargers are compatible with all toothbrushes. Read below on how to charge your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush.

Charging your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with a standard charger

Follow these instructions:
  1. Plug the charger in a live outlet
  2. Place the toothbrush handle on the charger
  3. The battery indicator will start flashing* to indicate that your toothbrush is charging and will stop flashing when your toothbrush is fully charged. This can take up to 24 hours.
You can always keep your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush on a plugged-in charger between brushing. This will not affect the battery lifespan of your toothbrush.

*Note: DailyClean 1100 does NOT have a battery light indicator.
how to charge philips sonicare toothbrush

Charging your Sonicare Toothbrush with the charging glass

Follow these instructions on how to charge your toothbrush with a charging glass or charging stand.
  1. Place your toothbrush handle in the charging glass or stand and place it on the charging base
  2. Plug the charging base in an outlet
  3. The battery indicator will start flashing white or green to indicate that your toothbrush is charging
The battery indicator* stops flashing when your toothbrush is fully charged. It can take up to 24 hours before your toothbrush is fully charged.

*Not all charging glass chargers are compatible across handles that came with a charging glass.  Be sure to use the charger that came with your toothbrush. 
 
How to charge diamondclean smart with the charging glass

Charging your Sonicare Toothbrush with the travel case

Follow these instructions on how to charge your toothbrush with a travel case.
  1. Place the toothbrush handle in the travel case
  2. Connect a mini USB cable from the travel case to the USB adapter or a laptop
Some models come with a build in USB cable which is located at the bottom of your travel case.

The battery indicator will start flashing white or green to indicate that your toothbrush is charging. It will stop flashing when your toothbrush is fully charged. This can take up to 24 hours.
How to charge diamondclean smart with the travel case

Charging your Sonicare Toothbrush with the charging pad

Follow these instructions on how to charge your toothbrush with the wireless charging pad.
  1. Plug the USB cable into the wall adapter and plug into a live outlet
  2. Place the toothbrush handle on the raised surface of the charging pad
  3. The charging pad beeps and the battery indicator will start flashing white to indicate that your toothbrush is charging
  4. The battery indicator stops flashing and turns solid white when your toothbrush is fully charged
For further instructions please refer to your user manual. 
How to charge diamondclean with the charging pad

