    -{discount-value}

    Featuring 4 grounded outlets with individual switches for each AC outlets. 5 meter cord with fuse. See all benefits

    Featuring 4 grounded outlets with individual switches for each AC outlets. 5 meter cord with fuse. See all benefits

    Featuring 4 grounded outlets with individual switches for each AC outlets. 5 meter cord with fuse. See all benefits

      Extension socket

      Expand your number of outlets to 4

      • Home electronics
      • 4 outlets
      • 5 m
      • double pole power switch

      BS plug with 13A fuse

      BS plug with 13A fuse for safety use

      Automatic safety shutter

      Keep away small objects and children finger from accessing the sockets inside.

      Individual on/off power switch

      This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy

      LED Power indicator

      LED lights for each sockets to indicate the on/off status.

      Double pole switch

      Provides 100% isolution from high voltage power grid when switches off.

      5 m power cord

      Provides power to the unit which can be 5 m from the AC outlet.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        7.5  cm
        Height
        27.6  cm
        Depth
        2.52  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 11119 6
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11119 3
        Number of consumer packagings
        20

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11119 0
        Number of consumer packagings
        10

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

