Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
Fill your home with comfortable, clean air. NanoCloud technology humidifies with no white dust or wet spots, and up to 99% less bacteria (1). Moisture is evenly distributed to humidify your whole room effectively. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A 360-degree diffuser distributes humidified air evenly through the whole room. Ultra-fine NanoCloud vapor carries further and prevents over-saturation for effective humidification, particularly in larger rooms.
2 fan speeds and automatic settings deliver the performance and comfort you choose. With an output of up to 250 ml/h, it effectively humidifies any room up to 38 m2. (2,3)
NanoCloud technology uses natural evaporation, widely recognized as a hygienically safe and effective method of humidification. No ions, chemicals or ozone are used (5) and no water is heated, so there is no risk of burns.
NanoCloud’s invisible mist does not release white dust or leave wet patches in your room (4). Larger droplets emitted by ultrasonic humidifiers may dampen the surroundings and carry minerals that leave white residue on nearby surfaces. NanoCloud particles are too small to carry minerals, effectively preventing residue and stains.
Unique NanoCloud technology uses natural evaporation to emit pure water vapor. NanoCloud’s ultra-fine mist is invisible to the eye and extremely difficult for bacteria or residue to attach to – humidifying the air with up to 99% less bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers. (1)
Sleep mode minimizes noise levels to work quietly and efficiently through the night.
A large water tank provides hours of nonstop humidification. Refilling is as simple as lifting off the top. Easy to-clean design helps keep the humidifier and the air in your home clean and hygienic.
