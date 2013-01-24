Home
    Rich, natural colors. Exquisite detail in bright and dark scenes. From an HDR miniseries to sports, this Philips 4K OLED TV brings lifelike depth and smooth motion to all the content you love. Ambilight completes the picture beautifully. See all benefits

    Rich, natural colors. Exquisite detail in bright and dark scenes. From an HDR miniseries to sports, this Philips 4K OLED TV brings lifelike depth and smooth motion to all the content you love. Ambilight completes the picture beautifully. See all benefits

    Rich, natural colors. Exquisite detail in bright and dark scenes. From an HDR miniseries to sports, this Philips 4K OLED TV brings lifelike depth and smooth motion to all the content you love. Ambilight completes the picture beautifully. See all benefits

    Rich, natural colors. Exquisite detail in bright and dark scenes. From an HDR miniseries to sports, this Philips 4K OLED TV brings lifelike depth and smooth motion to all the content you love. Ambilight completes the picture beautifully. See all benefits

      Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

      Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

      With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.

      4K UHD OLED TV. This is what lifelike feels like.

      4K UHD OLED TV. This is what lifelike feels like.

      With a Philips OLED TV, every scene feels impressively real. Individual pixels can be dimmed or turned off, giving deeper blacks, vibrant colours, and astonishing contrast. Even details in shadows and highlights are precisely reproduced. You also get a wider viewing angle and, thanks to the Philips processing engine, beautifully smooth motion.

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.

      HDR10+. See more of what the director intended.

      HDR10+. See more of what the director intended.

      With a Philips HDR10+ TV, picture quality is even more immersive and lifelike. Dynamic metadata enables your TV to adjust brightness levels from frame to frame. From bright skies to candlelit temples, colours look real. Original details are preserved. Contrast is impeccable.

      Google Play store and Philips app gallery. More to love.

      Google Play store and Philips app gallery. More to love.

      Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store and Philips App Gallery. Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

      A brand new level of realism in picture quality.

      Philips P5 Pro Perfect Picture Engine, with the brand new generation Picture Quality Processor brings you to another level of visual experience. See our OLED TVs with the truest of blacks, vibrant colors, most realistic natural skin tones and incredibly smooth motion. Now you can see every details with greater depth impression, clean and yet sharper picture performance. Our Philips OLED TV brings you a new era of picture quality realism.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        3-sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Built in Ambilight+hue
        • Ambilight Music
        • Game Mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD OLED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Pixel engine
        P5 Pro Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Ultra Resolution
        • Micro Dimming Perfect
        • Wide Color Gamut 99% DCI/P3
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10+
        • Perfect Natural Motion

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        Memory size(Flash)
        16GB*

      • Smart TV Features

        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        • Device connection wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • Onscreen usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, stretch
        • Wide screen
        Philips TV Remote app*
        • Apps
        • Channels
        • Control
        • TV Guide
        User Interaction
        SimplyShare

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        HEVC support
        Yes
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        2
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        Wireless connections
        • Bluetooth 4.2
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2x2, Dual band
        Other connections
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Audio L/R in
        • Headphone out
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        • Supports HDMI ALLM (HDMI2.1)
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.2
        Yes on all HDMI

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode

      • Sound

        Audio
        • Output power : 50 Watt (RMS)
        • 2.1 Channel
        Codec
        • AC-4
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.3
        • DTS-HD(M6)
        Speaker configuration
        10Wx2 mid-high speaker, 30W build-in sub-woofer
        Sound Enhancement
        • 5 Band Equalizer
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Volume Leveler
        • Night mode

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1400.0  mm
        Box height
        867.0  mm
        Box depth
        160  mm
        Set Width
        1227.8  mm
        Set Height
        705.6  mm
        Set Depth
        49.3  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1227.8  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        720.1  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        230.0  mm
        Product weight
        22.0  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        22.5  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        26.6  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        300 x 300 mm

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Mini-jack to L/R cable
        • Mini-jack to YPbPr cable
        • Quick start guide
        • Table top stand
        • Power cord
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Remote Control

      • Smart TV

        SmartTV apps*
        Netflix

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.