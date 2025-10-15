Yes, you can use Philips body grooming products with a shaving foil to trim or shave body hair below the neckline, including chest, armpits, legs, and pubic areas.



Ensure that your Philips appliance is clean and undamaged before you begin. If any parts are damaged or visibly worn, replace them immediately (click here to find spare parts). If your Philips product comes with specific attachments for sensitive areas, always use them on the areas indicated in the user manual.

Note: While Philips body grooming products are designed to be skin-friendly, Philips is not a dermatological authority and cannot give individual skin, hair, or nail advice.

