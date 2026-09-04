Philips Support Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?

The advantages of Silicone compared to Latex:

Highly transparent, for a natural and hygienic aspect

Suitable for latex allergic people

Silicone rubber is more durable than latex rubber

Sturdy - hard for baby to bite through

Tasteless and odorless, makes easier breast feeding compatibility. Latex smells and tastes of rubber, and can cause the baby to reject mom's breast

Can be sterilized using boiling water, steam or cold water method

Microwave resistant, and dishwasher-proof