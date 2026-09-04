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Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?

The advantages of Silicone compared to Latex:

  • Highly transparent, for a natural and hygienic aspect
  • Suitable for latex allergic people
  • Silicone rubber is more durable than latex rubber
  • Sturdy - hard for baby to bite through
  • Tasteless and odorless, makes easier breast feeding compatibility. Latex smells and tastes of rubber, and can cause the baby to reject mom's breast
  • Can be sterilized using boiling water, steam or cold water method
  • Microwave resistant, and dishwasher-proof

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF091/41 , SCF091/42 , SCF376/24 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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