2 year warranty
The advantages of Silicone compared to Latex:
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF091/41 , SCF091/42 , SCF376/24 . Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
I've read news about pacifiers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent pacifiers are BPA free?
How do I sterilize my Philips Avent pacifier?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
How to check my Philips Avent Pacifier on safety