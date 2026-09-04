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How long can I use a Philips Avent pacifier?

We recommend replacing the pacifier after 4 weeks of use for safety and hygiene reasons. The pacifier should be replaced earlier than 4 weeks if it is damaged in any way. We recommend carefully checking the pacifier for safety before every use by pulling on it in all directions.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF080/23 , SCF080/26 , SCF087/02 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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