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How to check my Philips Avent Pacifier on safety

Manually check your Philips Avent Pacifier before each use. Use this instructional video on how to do a safety check on your Philips Avent Pacifier. The same instructions apply to the Philips Avent Soothie.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF087/02 , SCF087/11 , SCF091/42 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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