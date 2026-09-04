2 year warranty
Manually check your Philips Avent Pacifier before each use. Use this instructional video on how to do a safety check on your Philips Avent Pacifier. The same instructions apply to the Philips Avent Soothie.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF087/02 , SCF087/11 , SCF091/42 . Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
I've read news about pacifiers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent pacifiers are BPA free?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent pacifier?
How to check my Philips Avent Pacifier on safety
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?