Your Philips OneBlade comes with different trimming combs, which allow you to trim your beard to different lengths.

Place the comb onto the blade, with the teeth of the comb pointing upwards. Switch on your Oneblade and place it on your skin. Make sure the trimming comb is in full contact with your skin to obtain an even trimming result. Start trimming your hair in the direction of the teeth of the comb and move against the grain for the best results. Once you are done switch off the OneBlade and remove the comb by holding it from its edges and pulling it off. Clean your appliance after each use. Gently handle the blade and do not tap it against a surface, as this can damage it.

Note: The quantity and types of trimming combs may vary per OneBlade model. For specific instructions always check your digital user manual or contact us.