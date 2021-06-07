Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Consumer products
QP6530/23 OneBlade Pro Face
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

OneBlade Pro Face

QP6530/23

How do I shave my facial hair with the Philips OneBlade?

Both the Philips OneBlade and the OneBlade Pro can be used to shave your beard and mustache, providing you with a  quick and easy clean-shaven look.

Shaving with the Philips OneBlade or OneBlade Pro

Below you will find step-by-step instructions to shave using your Philips OneBlade or OneBlade Pro. Be sure to remove any combs or guards from the appliance before you begin.
  1. Switch on the appliance.
  2. Gently but firmly place the flat surface of the blade against your skin.
  3. For best results, make long, smooth strokes with the appliance, against the direction of hair growth. Note that not all hairs grow in the same direction, so you may need to make strokes in a number of directions to catch all of them.
  4. For a clean shaven look, ensure you shave your face and neck, including any hairs that grow behind your jawline (to check, try turning your head from side to side while looking in a mirror).
  5. Clean your OneBlade under the tap with warm water after every use, and allow it to air dry.

The information on this page applies to the following models: QP6530/23 , QP6505/23 .

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D/10 or SA1300/02.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product