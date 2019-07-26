Register your device and get started with the Lumea IPL app.
Download the Lumea IPL app and get help every step of the way
Offering step by step guidance and support, the app helps you to feel confident about your treatments. You can also create a personal treatment plan, track treatments and dates, get reminders and check device settings.
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