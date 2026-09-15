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2 year warranty

All series

  • Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.

New

Epilator Series 9000Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

BRE719/00

Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.

Our most efficient epilator, your smoothest skin.Introducing world's first epilator with ProGuide with 360° visibility for efficient and gentle results. More than an epilator. Your all-in-one hair removal and body care set.

See all benefits

Free from hair removal routine for up to 4 weeks.

Hi Body. Powerful. Gentle Body Care.

  • Wet & Dry use

  • For legs, body & bikini

  • More than an epilator

  • 8 attachments in total

Smoothness for up to 4 weeks

Smoothness for up to 4 weeks

Enjoy to be free from hair removal routine. No more waiting for hair to grow: removes hair 3 times shorter than wax.

ProGuide. Less pain, more skin comfort*

ProGuide. Less pain, more skin comfort*

World's first epilator with ProGuide with 360° visibility for efficient and gentle results. ProGuide perfects your 75° epilation angle for best results and keeps your skin tight for more skin comfort. 360° LED light helps you spot and remove more hairs.

Efficient and fast. Light it. See it. Catch it.

Efficient and fast. Light it. See it. Catch it.

Efficient and fast results with Double Action Technology. Catches even the shortest hair with ceramic tweezers. Grips and remove hairs as short as 0.5mm. No need to press. Simply glide. Integrated LED light makes sure no hair hides from you. Get it done in less than 6 mins on both lower legs.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. vs without ProGuide.

  2. with 2 years warranty.