Satinelle Essential

Corded compact epilator

BRE275/00
    Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and washable head for optimal hygiene See all benefits

      Smooth skin for weeks

      • With opti-light
      • for legs
      • + 4 accessories
      Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

      Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

      Unique built-in light for greater visibility of fine hairs

      Unique built-in light ensures less hairs are missed for a more effective epilation.

      2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

      2 speed settings to remove thinner and thicker hairs for a more personalized hair removal treatment.

      Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

      Shaving head and comb for a close shave

      The shaving head and comb provide a close shave and more gentleness in different body areas.

      Includes massage cap

      Massage cap eases the epilation sensation.

      Travel pouch

      Travel pouch for storage and transportation

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Epilation system
        Efficient epilation system
        Epilation discs
        Gentle tweezing discs

      • Design

        Handle
        Compact

      • Features

        Corded
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Opti-light
        Yes
        Handle
        Ergonomic
        Washable epilation head
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Shaving head
        Yes
        Shaving head comb
        Yes
        Massage cap
        Yes
        Pouch
        Basic pouch
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        15  V

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

          Awards