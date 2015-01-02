Search terms

    Essential Bikini trimmer

    BRT383/15

    Trim, shave or style your delicate areas with the gentle care. Our bikini trimmer is designed to be safe and effective, so you can avoid irritation and ingrown hairs.

    Gentle, easy styling for your bikini area

    • Trim, shave & style
    Small trimming head for precise results

    Small trimming head for precise results

    Style or shape your bikini area. Use the small trimming head to get the look you want and trim down to 0.5 mm.

    Rounded tips effectively cut hair while protecting the skin

    Rounded tips effectively cut hair while protecting the skin

    Rounded trimming tips work their magic so you can safely and effectively trim your bikini line. No nicks or cuts.

    Click-on combs allow for trims of different lengths

    Click-on combs allow for trims of different lengths

    Try different lengths and styles. Choose between 0.5, 3 or 5mm for an even, neatly-groomed bikini area.

    Mini shaving head included for a clean look after trimming

    Mini shaving head included for a clean look after trimming

    After trimming, click on the precision shaving head for an even smoother look.

    Ergonomic grip for secure, comfortable styling

    Ergonomic grip for secure, comfortable styling

    The ergonomic handle provides a secure, comfortable grip, giving you full control over your styling routine.

    Portable design, battery-operated

    Portable design, battery-operated

    This bikini trimmer is easy to pack and always ready for use. Since it’s battery-operated, you can easily trim any area without getting cords in your way.

    Washable trimming head for optimal hygiene

    Washable trimming head for optimal hygiene

    Washable head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning.

    Pouch

    Pouch

    Pouch included to store everything in one place.

    Cleaning brush included to keep the trimmer hygienic

    Cleaning brush included to keep the trimmer hygienic

    Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Click-on trimming comb
      • 3 mm
      • 5 mm

    • Features

      Mini shaving head
      Yes
      Storage pouch
      Yes
      Rounded trimming tips
      Yes

    • Service

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Portable
      Yes
      Ergonomic grip
      Yes
      Washable trimming head
      Yes

