Perfect results at the touch of a button. Smarter, easier and tastier. It is the only Airfryer that automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite!
* Available with HD9863 ** New family size oven dish can cook up to 4 portions of lasagna vs 2 portions by XXL basket (HD9956)
* Available with HD9863
** New family size oven dish can cook up to 4 portions of lasagna vs 2 portions by XXL basket (HD9956)
The new generation of Philips Airfryer does the thinking for you. Enjoy perfect results in two easy steps. Choose your favourite food type and press the button to cook. The Smart Sensing technology automatically adjusts the time and temperature for effortless perfect results.
Double the portions with new family-size baking dish**
Bring more healthy variety to family mealtimes with the new family-size baking dish*. It is perfect for making twice the number of portions** and serving up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity basket. Lasagnas, cakes, anything you want! You can cook even a whole chicken or up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. * Available with HD9863 ** New family size oven dish can cook up to 4 portions of lasagna vs 2 portions by XXL basket (HD9956)
Bring more healthy variety to family mealtimes with the new family-size baking dish*. It is perfect for making twice the number of portions** and serving up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity basket. Lasagnas, cakes, anything you want! You can cook even a whole chicken or up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends.
* Available with HD9863
** New family size oven dish can cook up to 4 portions of lasagna vs 2 portions by XXL basket (HD9956)
Exclusive NutriU app
Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.
Smart chef programs for popular dishes
Our professional chefs designed the Smart Chef programs to do the thinking and cooking for you. With just one touch, cook fresh or frozen fries, drumsticks or a whole chicken and even a whole fish using your Airfryer XXL.
Fat Removal technology for delicious, healthy results
Philips XXL is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal technology that separates and captures excess fat. Savor all the taste of a roasted whole chicken with crispy skin, tender meat and up to 50% less saturated fat* * Fat removal from 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min
Philips XXL is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal technology that separates and captures excess fat. Savor all the taste of a roasted whole chicken with crispy skin, tender meat and up to 50% less saturated fat*
* Fat removal from 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min
Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat!
You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer XXL. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and the starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.
Easy to clean with QuickClean and dishwasher-safe parts
Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable, non-stick mesh insert. All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.
New Philips Airfryer Premium XXL, HD9863/99, comes with:
New Philips Airfryer Premium XXL, HD9863/99, comes with:
Air fryers from Philips have a special floor design, which allows for the hot air to be swirled up again and create an even cooking effect. Perfect for everyone who likes fast, delicious results.
Air fryers from Philips have a special floor design, which allows for the hot air to be swirled up again and create an even cooking effect. Perfect for everyone who likes fast, delicious results.
With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.
Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat. Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food.
If you are conscious about your diet, you probably want to avoid unnecessary fat when cooking. A hot air fryer is hence a good alternative to a deep fryer that’s using fat. In addition to this, air fryers don’t produce any nasty frying smells and you don’t have to worry about the disposal of old cooking oil. Even cleaning is easier with a hot air fryer – all removable parts are usually dishwasher-safe.
HD9863/99
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.