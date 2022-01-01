2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9863/99
Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.
The new Philips Airfryer XXL does the thinking and cooking for you. With Smart Sensing Technology, the Airfryer automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite!
Smart Sensing technology
Fat Removal technology
Rapid Air Technology
Black, copper, 1.4kg
Go from Airfryer novice to Airfryer chef with HomeID and your Philips Airfryer XXL. Browse hundreds of great recipes and try out plenty of new and exciting dishes.
Enjoy healthier fried food thats crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat*. The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air (instead of oil) to fry food with little to no added oil. Philips Rapid Air creates 7x faster airflow so that you can enjoy crispier results** and delicious taste.
You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer XXL. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and the starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
Rapid Air Technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
Fat removal from 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min
Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.