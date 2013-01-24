Home
Philips Sonicare 2 Series plaque control

2 Series plaque control

HX6231/01
Sonicare
Sonicare
  Removes up to 7X more plaque*
    Philips Sonicare 2 Series plaque control
HX6231/01

    HX6231/01
    Removes up to 7X more plaque*

    Offers you superior plaque removal at the push of a button

    Philips Sonicare 2 Series plaque control 2 Series plaque control

    Removes up to 7X more plaque*

    Offers you superior plaque removal at the push of a button See all benefits

      Removes up to 7X more plaque*

      *than a manual toothbrush

      • 1 mode
      • 1 brush head
      Angled brush head for better access to back teeth

      Angled brush head for better access to back teeth

      Slim, angled brush head provides better access to back teeth and hard-to-reach places

      A great way to get used to your new toothbrush

      A great way to get used to your new toothbrush

      Starting something new can take getting used to. That's why our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

      Better plaque removal to help reduce cavities

      Better plaque removal to help reduce cavities

      Provides better plaque removal and access to back teeth; brushing twice a day every day with this brush can help reduce cavities

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 DailyClean 3100
        Brush heads
        1 ProResults plaque control
        Charger
        1

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Blue

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 31000 brush movement/min
        Performance
        Removes up to 7x more plaque*
        Health benefits
        Helps reduce cavities
        Timer
        SmarTimer and Quadpacer

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 2 weeks

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        NiMH
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

          *than a manual toothbrush