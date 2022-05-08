Search terms

EN
AR

Signage Solutions E-Line Display

86BDL3052E/00
  • Interactive education display Interactive education display Interactive education display
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions E-Line Display

    86BDL3052E/00

    Interactive education display

    The Philips E-Line touch display maximises engagement and inspires collaboration with up to 20 touchpoints. Powered by Android and featuring a toughened anti-glare glass, it’s made to withstand heavy daily usage in the classroom.

    Signage Solutions E-Line Display

    Interactive education display

    The Philips E-Line touch display maximises engagement and inspires collaboration with up to 20 touchpoints. Powered by Android and featuring a toughened anti-glare glass, it’s made to withstand heavy daily usage in the classroom.

    Interactive education display

    The Philips E-Line touch display maximises engagement and inspires collaboration with up to 20 touchpoints. Powered by Android and featuring a toughened anti-glare glass, it’s made to withstand heavy daily usage in the classroom.

    Signage Solutions E-Line Display

    Interactive education display

    The Philips E-Line touch display maximises engagement and inspires collaboration with up to 20 touchpoints. Powered by Android and featuring a toughened anti-glare glass, it’s made to withstand heavy daily usage in the classroom.

    Similar products

    See all E-Line series

      Interactive education display

      Featuring multi-touch technology

      • 86"
      • Powered by Android
      • Multi-touch
      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

      WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

      Multi-touch technology capable of 20 touchpoints

      Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 20 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. The touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

      Whiteboard mode built-in

      Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        218.44  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        86  inch
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.4935 (H) x 0.4935 (V)[mm]
        Display colors
        1.07 B
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Panel technology
        VA
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        Operating system
        Android 8.0
        OS UI resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness (after glass)
        380  cd/m²
        Brightness (before glass)
        410  cd/m²

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60,67,75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 2160p, 30, 60Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DVI-D (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
        • USB 2.0 (x4)
        • USB-C (up to 65W)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
        Audio output
        3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
        External control
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • micro SD
        • USB-B (x3)

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape (18/7)
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        Ease of installation
        • AC Out
        • Smart Insert
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Keyboard control
        Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20~60  °C
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 ~ 95% (without condensation)

      • Power

        Consumption (Typical)
        250  W
        Consumption (Max)
        507 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x15 W

      • Accessories

        Optional accessories
        Interact dongles
        Included Accessories
        • Cleaning cloth (x1)
        • HDMI Cable (3m) (x1)
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • Quick start guide (x1)
        • Remote control & AAA batteries
        • RS232 daisy chain cable (x1)
        • Touch Pen (x2)
        • USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
        • RS232 cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • Cable clip (x3)
        • AC switch cover & Screw x1
        • DVI-D cable
        • USB cover and screws

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • Dutch
        • Danish
        • English
        • French
        • Finnish
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Norwegian
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class A
        • RoHS
        • CB
        • EAC
        • EMF
        • ETL
        Warranty
        5 year warranty

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • H.263
        • H.264
        • H.265
        • MPEG1/2
        • MPEG4
        • VP9
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • MPEG
        • HEAAC

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        0-gap Infrared touch
        Touch points
        20 simultaneous touch points
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        • Anti-Glare
        • Tempered safety glass 7MOHS

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        90.7  kg
        Product with packaging (lb)
        199.96  lb
        Product without stand (kg)
        74.38  kg
        Product without stand (lb)
        163.98  lb

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        2 x A53 + 2 x A73
        GPU
        ARM Mali G51
        Memory
        3GB DDR3
        Storage
        16GB EMMC

      • Dimensions

        Smart Insert mount
        100x100mm, 6xM4L6
        Set Width
        1960.8  mm
        Set Height
        1145.7  mm
        Set Depth
        101.3mm(D_Max)/79.0mm(D_Wallmount)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        77.19  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        45.11  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.98(D_Max)/3.11(D_Wallmount)  inch
        Bezel width
        17.8mm(T/R/L) x 31.7mm(B)
        Wall Mount
        600 x 400 mm, M8
        Weight
        74.38  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Optional accessories: Interact dongles

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.