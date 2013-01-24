Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

T2* Perfusion MR Clinical application

T2* Perfusion

MR Clinical application

Find similar products

T2* based perfusion sequence with short scan time, providing long TEs. T2* perfusion maps include Mean Transit Time (MTT), Time To Peak (TTP), Time of Arrival (T0), Negative Integral (NI) and Index.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand