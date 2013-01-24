Headphones with mic TAUE101WT/00
Headphones with mic TAUE101WT/00
Bass Sound
With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bass Sound for enhanced sound 14.2mm drivers/ open-back Earbud 14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound
Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.
Designed for ear geometry comfort fit
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.
Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
Design
Color
White
Connectivity
Cable length
1.2
m
Sound
Acoustic system
open Frequency response
20 - 20 000
Hz Impedance
32
ohm Maximum power input
5
mW Sensitivity
106
dB Speaker diameter
14.2
mm
Inner Carton
Gross weight
1.55
kg GTIN
2 48 95229 10057 6 Height
11.7
cm Length
31
cm Nett weight
1.44
kg Number of consumer packagings
24 Tare weight
0.11
kg Width
16.2
cm
Outer Carton
Gross weight
6.8
kg GTIN
1 48 95229 10057 9 Height
26
cm Length
34.7
cm Nett weight
5.76
kg Number of consumer packagings
96 Tare weight
1.04
kg Width
32.5
cm
Packaging dimensions
Depth
2.5
cm EAN
48 95229 10057 2 Gross weight
0.0757
kg Height
17.1
cm Nett weight
0.06
kg Number of products included
1 Tare weight
0.0157
kg Width
5
cm
Product dimensions
Cable length
0
cm Depth
2.1
cm Height
14.6
cm Weight
0.0654
kg Width
4.9
cm
UPC
UPC
8 40063 20034 0
