Up to 24 hours play time (18 with noise canceling on)

With noise canceling on, you get up to 6 hours play time from a full charge and an extra 12 hours from the case (with noise canceling off, you get 8 hours and an extra 16 from the case). For a quick boost, charge the earbuds for 15 minutes to get an extra hour. The case itself can be recharged via USB-C.