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  • Feel the music, not the earbuds Feel the music, not the earbuds Feel the music, not the earbuds
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    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT2139WT/97

    Feel the music, not the earbuds

    With no ear tips and a super-small charging case, these lightweight earbuds will let you rock your sounds in real comfort wherever you go. Dynamic Bass gives you deeper bass at low volumes, and the touch controls can be customized.

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    True Wireless Headphones

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    See all True Wireless

    Feel the music, not the earbuds

    • Earbuds without ear tips
    • Natural sound. Dynamic bass
    • Pocket-sized charging case
    • Clear calls
    Small, comfy earbuds. No ear tips, no pressure

    Small, comfy earbuds. No ear tips, no pressure

    If you don't like the feeling of ear tips in your ear canal, these true wireless earbuds are for you! Each earbud sits in your outer ear, and the slender stems keep them secure. With no ear tips going into your ear canal, there's no sensation of pressure even during longer listening sessions.

    Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

    Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

    These true wireless earbuds might be small, but you won't need to turn up the volume to get the best sound out of their 13 mm drivers. Activate Dynamic Bass via the left earbud, or the Philips Headphones app, and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines even if listening quietly.

    Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying

    Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying

    When you're on a call, your voice will come through loud and clear! Two beamforming mics accurately pick up the sound of your voice while a noise reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you. You can take calls via the touch controls on either earbud.

    Up to 28 hours play time. Pocket-size charging case

    You get 7 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 21 hours from the case. If you need a quick boost, pop the earbuds back in the case for just 15 minutes and you'll get an extra hour. It takes 2 hours to recharge the earbuds fully, and the case can be charged via USB-C.

    Philips Headphones app. Customize earbud touch controls

    You can use the Philips Headphones app to manage which devices you're connected to or find a missing earbud! You can also allocate the touch controls for play, pause, skip tracks, and volume to the left or right earbud: super-handy if you're using mono mode to listen through just one earbud while the other one charges.

    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless earbuds are fully splash resistant. They won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

    Solid Bluetooth multipoint connection

    Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

    Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

    Music to podcasts, you'll love what you hear! These true wireless earbuds feature large 13 mm drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever you're into, you'll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Speaker diameter
      13 mm
      Driver type
      Dynamic
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Sensitivity
      94 dB (1k Hz, -10dBFs)
      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Maximum power input
      10 mW

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.3
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      SBC

    • Outer Carton

      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 14009 4
      Length
      24.80 cm
      Width
      22.30 cm
      Gross weight
      2.763 kg
      Nett weight
      1.42 kg
      Tare weight
      1.343 kg
      Height
      21.20 cm

    • Convenience

      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch
      Google Fast Pair
      Yes

    • Inner Carton

      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 14009 1
      Length
      11.50 cm
      Width
      10.20 cm
      Height
      9.00 cm
      Gross weight
      0.305 kg
      Nett weight
      0.18 kg
      Tare weight
      0.125 kg

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Music play time
      7 + 21  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 1 hr
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      50 mAh
      Battery capacity(Case)
      520 mAh
      Battery weight (Total)
      12.5 g

    • Packaging dimensions

      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 14009 7
      Height
      9.5 cm
      Width
      9 cm
      Depth
      3.3 cm
      Gross weight
      0.085 kg
      Nett weight
      0.059 kg
      Tare weight
      0.026 kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 200 mm

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Wearing style
      Earbud

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      2 mics

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Multi-Function touch
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

    • Dimensions

      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      2.05 x 1.90 x 2.90 cm
      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      5.10 x 2.60 x 4.40 cm
      Total weight
      0.041 kg

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