Walks to workouts, music to podcasts, these open-ear buds sound great on the move. Adjustable ear hooks let you adapt the fit for maximum comfort, while the open-ear design lets you hear the world as well as what you’re listening to.
4-way adjustable ear hooks for a custom open-ear fit
No two ears are alike, so these buds give you four ways to make the fit yours. Soft, flexible hooks loop around your ears and adjust across four positions for secure all-day comfort, even with glasses on.
Great sound for music and podcasts
Precision air-conduction drivers deliver natural, balanced sound into your ear canal, whichever fit you choose. Voices come through clearly for podcasts, while full-spectrum audio brings bass, mids, and highs together for music that hits just as it should.
Up to 36 hours play time with charging case
You get 8 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 28 hours from the case. If you need a quick boost, pop the earbuds back in the case for 10 minutes to get an extra hour. It takes 2 hours to recharge the earbuds fully, and mono mode lets you use one earbud at a time while the other one charges.
IPX5 water resistant
With an IPX5 rating, these open-ear buds are ready for whatever your day brings. They’ll handle sweaty workouts, dusty streets, muddy trails, and light rain without missing a beat.
Bluetooth® multipoint connectivity and easy pairing
Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect to two devices at once. Microsoft Swift Pair is supported too.
4-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places
These headphones boast a four-mic setup, and two of those mics plus an AI noise-reduction algorithm combine to bring you super-clear calls. Even if you’re in a busy cafe, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t be distracted by what’s going on around you.
Philips Headphones app. Customize your experienc
Feel like your music’s missing something? Our companion app features AI Neural EQ, an intuitive equalizer that lets you tweak the sound and explore different EQ settings using your fingertips. You can also use the app to activate Dynamic Bass, manage connected devices, update firmware, and more.