Power multiplier

SPN2932WB/56
    -{discount-value}

    Featuring 3 UK outlet extension socket, individual switch, with BS plug, 4 meter power cord.

      Power your electronics safely

      Expand your number of sockets to 3

      • 3 outlets
      • individual switch
      • 4 m
      • White

      4 m power cord

      Provides power to the unit which can be 4 m from the AC outlet.

      Individual on/off power switch

      This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy

      BS plug with 13A fuse

      BS plug with 13A fuse for safety use

      LED Power indicator

      LED lights for each sockets to indicate the on/off status.

      Automatic safety shutter

      Keep away small objects and children finger from accessing the sockets inside.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Card
        EAN
        48 95229 11414 2

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        20
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11414 9

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11414 6
        Number of consumer packagings
        10

