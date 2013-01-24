Home
Avent
  Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
    Philips Avent Classic+ baby bottle

    SCF560/62
    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Our trusted Classic range has been improved to provide an even more enjoyable feeding experience. The clinically proven, anti-colic system is now integrated into the nipple, making the bottle extra easy to clean and assemble.

    Philips Avent Classic+ baby bottle

    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Our trusted Classic range has been improved to provide an even more enjoyable feeding experience. The clinically proven, anti-colic system is now integrated into the nipple, making the bottle extra easy to clean and assemble.

      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      Easy to clean for perfect hygiene

      • 2 Bottles
      • 4oz/125ml
      • Newborn flow nipple
      • 0m+
      Compatible with the Philips Avent range

      Compatible with the Philips Avent range

      The Philips Avent Classic+ bottle is compatible with most of the Philips Avent range. We recommend to use the Classic+ bottle with Classic+ teats only.

      Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

      Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

      Unlike other bottles, the clinically proven anti-colic system is now integrated into the nipple, making it easier to assemble the bottle correctly. As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the nipple opens to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.

      Fussing is reduced, especially at night

      Fussing is reduced, especially at night

      Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.*

      Leak-free for an enjoyable feeding

      Leak-free for an enjoyable feeding

      The new Classic+ bottle is designed to prevent leakage whilst feeding, for a truly enjoyable feeding experience.

      Wide neck and only few parts for easy cleaning

      Wide neck and only few parts for easy cleaning

      With only 4 parts, a wide bottle neck, and rounded corners, our bottle is easy to clean quickly and thoroughly. Have peace of mind that your bottle is truly clean in no time.

      Few parts for a quick and simple assembly

      Few parts for a quick and simple assembly

      The new Classic+ bottle has only 4 parts for quick and simple assembly.

      Ergonomic shape for easy holding

      Ergonomic shape for easy holding

      Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

      Different nipple flow rates available

      Different nipple flow rates available

      The Philips Avent Classic+ range offers different nipple flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All nipples are available in twin packs: Newborn, Slow, Medium, Fast and Variable Flow.

      BPA free

      Following EU directive (2011/8/EU), the Philips Avent Classic+ feeding bottle is made of BPA free material (polypropylene).

      Technical Specifications

      • Bottle

        Capacity
        4oz/125ml
        Material
        BPA free*

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-12 months

      • Ease of use

        Ease of use
        • Dishwasher & microwave safe
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold

      • Functions

        Nipple
        • Flexes to feeding rhythm
        • Easy latch on
        • Proven Anti-colic system
        Clinically proven
        clinically proven anti-colic
        Ease of use
        • easy to clean and assemble
        • leak-free

      • Material

        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene
        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone

      • What is included

        Baby Bottle
        2  pcs

            Awards

            • At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less fussing than babies fed with another leading bottle.