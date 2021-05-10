Search terms

Philips Avent

Sterilizer

SCF293/01
Avent
Avent
  Sterilize, dry and store
    Philips Avent Sterilizer

    SCF293/01

    Sterilize, dry and store

    Be ready for baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The sterilizer is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed.

    Philips Avent Sterilizer

    Sterilize, dry and store

    Be ready for baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The sterilizer is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits

    Sterilize, dry and store

    Be ready for baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The sterilizer is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Sterilizer

    Sterilize, dry and store

    Be ready for baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The sterilizer is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits

      Sterilize, dry and store

      Powerful steam sterilises, filtered air dries

      • Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer
      • Premium
      Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

      Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

      Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

      A full sterilizing and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

      A full sterilizing and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

      It takes just 40 minutes to get bottles ready for your baby's next feed. After powerful steam-sterilizing, a focused jet of filtered air dries bottles and accessories, making them ready for instant use.

      Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

      Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

      Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.

      Our sterilizer let's you sterilize, dry and store

      Our sterilizer let's you sterilize, dry and store

      Our premium electric sterilizer does more than clean bottles and kill germs – it dries and stores bottles and accessories, keeping them sterile for up to 24 hours.

      Roomy inside, compact outside

      Roomy inside, compact outside

      Our sterilizer is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.

      This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

      This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

      Top to bottom, inside and out, the sterilizer is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power consumption
        650  W
        Voltage
        220-240V~ 50-60Hz, 220V~ 60Hz (Korea), 120-127V~ 60Hz (NAM), 110V~ 60Hz (Taiwan)
        Safety Classification
        Class 1

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        304 x 191 x 378  mm
        Weight
        2.4  kg

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Plastic (PP)

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • What is included

        Tongs
        1  pcs
        Electric steam sterilizer
        1 pcs

      • Compatibility

        Philips-Avent range compatible
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.
