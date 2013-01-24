Home
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding
    Philips Avent Natural teat

    SCF043/27

    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Our ultra soft teat with flexible spiral design, more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural teat shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Our ultra soft teat with flexible spiral design, more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural teat shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Extra soft and flexible teat

      • 2 pieces
      • Medium flow
      • 3m+
      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

      The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

      Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

      The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

      Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

      Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

      Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

      Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby’s tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

      Teats with different flow rates available

      Teats with different flow rates available

      The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for every development stage of your baby.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Teat
        • Silicone
        • BPA free*

      • What is included

        Ultra soft, medium flow teat
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        3m+

      • Functions

        Latch on
        • Natural latch on
        • Easy combine breast and bottle
        Teat
        Unique comfort petals, Ultra soft and flexible teat
        Anti-colic valve
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011