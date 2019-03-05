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  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

    SCF039/17

    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

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    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

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    See all Natural baby bottles

    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Natural latch on

    • 1 Bottle
    • 2oz/60ml
    • First flow teat
    • 0m
    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

    The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

    Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

    The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

    Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

    Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

    Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

    Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

    Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

    Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby’s tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

    Teats with different flow rates available

    Teats with different flow rates available

    The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for every development stage of your baby.

    Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

    Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

    Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

    Smaller 2oz/60ml bottle designed for newborn feedings

    A smaller size bottle to help ensure the appropriate amount for baby's smaller tummy.

    Slower flow nipple

    A smaller hole size delivers a more controlled flow rate for slower drinking babies.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Bottle design
      • Ergonomic shape
      • Wide neck

    • Material

      Bottle
      • Polypropylene
      • BPA free*
      Teat
      • BPA free*
      • Silicone

    • What is included

      Baby bottle
      1  pcs

    • Ease of use

      Bottle use
      • Easy to assemble
      • Easy to clean
      • Easy to hold

    • Functions

      Anti-colic valve
      Advanced anti-colic system
      Latch on
      • Easy combine breast and bottle
      • Natural latch on
      Teat
      Ultra soft and flexible teat, Unique comfort petals

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0-6 months

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