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  • The most reliable connection to your baby The most reliable connection to your baby The most reliable connection to your baby
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    Philips Avent Audio Monitors DECT Baby Monitor

    SCD560/00

    The most reliable connection to your baby

    Our new DECT SCD560/00 Baby Monitor delivers complete reassurance. Providing the most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, temperature control, a soothing night light and lullabies for you and your baby.

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    Philips Avent Audio Monitors DECT Baby Monitor

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    The most reliable connection to your baby

    Added support for you and your baby

    • 100% private connection
    • Night light and lullabies
    • Talkback function
    DECT technology guarantees zero interference & 100% privacy

    DECT technology guarantees zero interference & 100% privacy

    DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.

    Perfect clear sound due to DECT Technology

    Perfect clear sound due to DECT Technology

    Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle, and hic-up with perfect clarity.DECT(Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime.

    Energy saving Smart ECO mode

    Energy saving Smart ECO mode

    The unique Smart ECO mode automatically minimizes your transmission power and increases your battery lifetime. The closer you are to your baby, the less power is needed for a perfect connection (not available in US and Canada).

    Sound level lights indicate if the baby makes noise

    Sound level lights indicate if the baby makes noise

    Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room. Even when the Parent Unit is muted.

    Always know when your monitor is in range and connected

    Always know when your monitor is in range and connected

    The parent unit will alert you when your monitor is out of range or when the power is low, helping you make sure that you are always connected to your baby.

    Monitor the temperature in your baby's room

    Monitor the temperature in your baby's room

    The temperature sensor with customized alert allows you to monitor the climate in your baby's room. Your baby can't regulate its body temperature as well as you can and a slight change in temperature can make your baby restless. A customized temperature sensor will immediately alert you, through the digital display on the parent unit, if the climate in your baby's room changes.

    Range up to 330 meters*

    Range up to 330 meters*

    Indoor range up to 50 meters*. Outdoor range up to 330 meters*.

    Rechargeable parent unit

    Rechargeable parent unit

    The rechargeable parent unit enables you to move in and around the home.

    Superior operating time up to 18 hours

    Superior operating time up to 18 hours

    The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless streaming for up to 18 hours before re-charging is required.

    Comforting night light and lullabies to calm your little one

    Comforting night light and lullabies to calm your little one

    There's nothing like a gentle lullaby and a warm tranquil glow of a night light to calm a restless baby. From any room in the house you can select one of 5 relaxing tunes and switch on the nigh light, helping your baby to drift effortlessly to sleep in no time. (Remote activation not available in US and Canada).

    Stay connected with talk back

    Stay connected with talk back

    Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one clickof this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home.

    Technical Specifications

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Frequency band
      DECT
      Automatic channel selection
      Yes

    • Convenience

      Auto out-of-range warning
      Yes
      Battery low indication
      Yes
      Battery charging indication
      Yes
      Volume control
      Yes
      Sensitivity control
      Yes
      Sound-level lights
      Yes

    • Power

      Operating time on battery hour
      18 hours
      Charging time
      10  hour(s)
      Power Supply
      • 120 V (US)
      • 220 - 240 V

    • Technical specifications

      Storage temperature range
      10 - 40  °C
      Operating temperature range °C
      10 - 40 °C

    • Features

      Comforting night light
      Yes
      DECT Technology
      Yes
      Indoor range up to
      50m
      Linked and in range indication
      Yes
      Energy saving Smart ECO mode
      • ECO mode
      • Yes
      Outdoor range up to
      330 meters
      Talkback function
      Yes
      Temperature sensor
      Yes
      Sound activation lights
      3 LED lights
      LCD Screen
      Yes
      Soothing lullabies
      Yes

    • Logistic data

      F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
      220 x 156 x 94  mm

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • Pregnancy
      • 0 - 6 months

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    • The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.
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