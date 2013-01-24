Home
Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch

Dry electric shaver

PT860/16
  DualPrecision
    Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch Dry electric shaver PT860/16

    PT860/16
    DualPrecision

    PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and DualPrecision blades - that give you a cleaner shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine.

    Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch Dry electric shaver

    DualPrecision

    PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and DualPrecision blades - that give you a cleaner shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

      DualPrecision

      Catches more hairs

      • DualPrecision Flexing heads
      • 50 min cordless use/1h charge
      • Pop-up trimmer
      DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

      DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

      DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.

      Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

      Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.

      Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

      Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

      The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Can be used corded and cordless

      50+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

      50+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

      An energy-efficient, powerful and long-lasting lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour, and you'll have 50+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 17 shaves. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

      Simply rinses clean

      Simply rinses clean

      Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      LED Display

      LED Display

      Indicates: Battery full, Battery low, Charging, Replace shaving heads, Quick charge

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Super Lift&Cut
        • DualPrecision heads
        Contour following
        Flex & Float System
        Styling
        Integrated pop up trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        2 LED indicator
        Cleaning
        • Fully washable
        • QuickRinse hair chamber
        Shaving time
        50+ minutes, up to 17 shaves
        Charging time
        • 1 hour
        • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave
        Display indicates
        • Battery full
        • Battery low
        • Charging
        • Replace shaving heads
        • Quick charge
        Operation
        • Corded and cordless
        • Rechargeable battery

      • Design

        Handle
        • Ribbed rubber grip
        • Anti-slip
        • Ergonomic Easy Grip

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Service

        Replacement head
        HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
        Guarantee
        2-year guarantee
        Replacement heads
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W
        Stand-by power
        < 0.25  W

