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    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Rechargeable toothbrush

    HX9172/10

    Exceptional clean between teeth

    With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver exceptional plaque removal and improved gum health.

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    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Rechargeable toothbrush

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    See all FlexCare Platinum

    Exceptional clean between teeth

    Removes up to 7x more plaque between teeth*

    • 3 modes, 3 intensities
    • 2 brush heads
    • With pressure sensor
    • UV brush head sanitizer
    Customize your mode and intensity

    Customize your mode and intensity

    FlexCare Platinum lets you choose from three cleaning modes — Clean, White or Gum Care — and three intensity settings — Low, Medium or High — to create a brushing experience that’s perfectly tailored to you.

    Clinically proven to improve gum health in two weeks

    Clinically proven to improve gum health in two weeks

    With a special Gum Care mode for focused cleaning to help reduce gingival bleeding and inflammation, FlexCare Platinum is clinically proven to improve gum health in only two weeks.

    New InterCare brush head offers advanced interdental clean

    New InterCare brush head offers advanced interdental clean

    With extra long bristles to reach deep between teeth and along the gum line, our new InterCare brush head features advanced cleaning technology to remove plaque and polish teeth as well as reminder bristles that fade from blue to white when it’s time to change your brush head.

    Sonic technology for better oral health

    Sonic technology for better oral health

    Unlike a traditional electric or power toothbrush, Philips Sonicare features a patented sonic technology. Sonicare’s unique dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth, gently and effectively removing plaque interdentally and along the gum line.

    Removes up to 7x more plaque between teeth

    Removes up to 7x more plaque between teeth

    FlexCare Platinum reaches deep between teeth to provide superior plaque removal. It is clinically proven to remove 7x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush.

    Alerts you when you’re brushing to hard

    Alerts you when you’re brushing to hard

    FlexCare Platinum features a unique, intuitive Pressure Sensor to help reduce aggressive brushing. The handle gently vibrates to let you know when you’re applying too much pressure.

    Long battery life and travel case

    Long battery life and travel case

    Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact travel charger keeps you topped up when you’re on the go. You’ll enjoy two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, so being on the move means you needn’t miss out on that fresh feeling.

    Timers to help encourage thorough brushing

    Timers to help encourage thorough brushing

    FlexCare Platinum offers two timers to help encourage thorough brushing. The Quadpacer interval timer indicates when it’s time to move to another quadrant of the mouth, while the SmarTimer helps you reach the dentist recommended brushing time of two minutes.

    Handy travel case and charger

    Handy travel case and charger

    It’s easy to take your FlexCare Platinum wherever you need it with an easy-to-pack travel case and compact travel charger.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 3 weeks**
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White w/ metallic front panel

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Display
      Illuminated display
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Brushing time
      Up to 3 weeks**

    • Items included

      Handles
      1 FlexCare Platinum
      Brush heads
      • 1 InterCare standard
      • 1 InterCare compact
      Travel case
      1
      Charger
      1
      UV sanitizer
      Yes

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Improves gum health in only two weeks
      Performance
      Removes up to 7x more plaque*
      Pressure sensor
      Vibrates handle to alert user
      Whitening benefits
      Helps naturally remove stains
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      3 intensities
      • Low
      • Medium
      • High
      White
      Removes surface stains
      Gum Care
      Gently massages gums

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    • Compared to manual toothbrushing alone
    • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
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