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2 year warranty

All series

  • Power and versatility
  • Power and versatility
  • Power and versatility
  • Power and versatility
  • Power and versatility
  • Power and versatility

3000 SeriesFood processor

HR7301/90

Power and versatility

The new 3000 Series HR7301 is the perfect food processor for your daily routine. With 750W of motor power and 4 accessories, it gives you versatility to create your recipes with great results and performance!

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Power of 750W and 4 accessories

Power and versatility

  • 750W Motor Power

  • 1,5L bowl capacity

  • 2 speeds

  • 4 Accessories

750W Motor power to provide great performance

750W Motor power to provide great performance

750W Motor power to provide great performance to create your favorite recipes effortless

1.5L bowl capacity

1.5L bowl capacity

1.5L bowl capacity to prepare recipes for the whole family

2 speeds settings

2 speeds settings with color code for perfect control

Technical Specifications

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