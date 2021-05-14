Search terms

EN
AR

3000 Series

Food processor

HR7301/90
  • Power and versatility Power and versatility Power and versatility
    -{discount-value}

    3000 Series Food processor

    HR7301/90

    Power and versatility

    The new 3000 Series HR7301 is the perfect food processor for your daily rotine. With 750W of motor power and 4 accessories, it gives you versatility to create your recipes with great results and performance! See all benefits

    3000 Series Food processor

    Power and versatility

    The new 3000 Series HR7301 is the perfect food processor for your daily rotine. With 750W of motor power and 4 accessories, it gives you versatility to create your recipes with great results and performance! See all benefits

    Power and versatility

    The new 3000 Series HR7301 is the perfect food processor for your daily rotine. With 750W of motor power and 4 accessories, it gives you versatility to create your recipes with great results and performance! See all benefits

    3000 Series Food processor

    Power and versatility

    The new 3000 Series HR7301 is the perfect food processor for your daily rotine. With 750W of motor power and 4 accessories, it gives you versatility to create your recipes with great results and performance! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Food Processor

      Power and versatility

      Power of 750W and 4 accessories

      • 750W Motor Power
      • 1,5L bowl capacity
      • 2 speeds
      • 4 Accessories
      750W Motor power to provide great performance

      750W Motor power to provide great performance

      750W Motor power to provide great performance to create your favorite recipes effortless

      1.5L bowl capacity

      1.5L bowl capacity

      1.5L bowl capacity to prepare recipes for the whole family

      2 years warranty

      2 years warranty

      2 years warranty

      PowerChop technology for best results every time

      PowerChop technology for best results every time

      Whether your ingredients are hard or you want to finely blend them, PowerChop technology can do it all. Thanks to its blade shape, cutting angle, and bowl design, you will get the best results every time.

      4 accessories that perfectly fit into your daily use

      4 accessories that perfectly fit into your daily use

      S-Blade, 2L blender jar, slicing insert disc and shredding insert disc to create your favorite recipes

      2 speeds settings

      2 speeds settings with color code for perfect control

      Use the right speed setting for each accessory

      With color code function, you can have the best results of each accessory using the right speed for it based on their color.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Jar capacity
        1.5L
        Accessories
        4

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        750W
        Volt
        220V

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Brazil

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material jar
        Plastic
        Color
        Black

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        2

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.