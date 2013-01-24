Fresh homemade salads and more
The Philips saladmaker can slice, shred and julienne vegetables, cheese, salami and more directly into your saladbowl, cooking pot and wok pan. With the XL julienne disk you can now also cut potatoes for fries. Salads and more in seconds. See all benefits
5 disk inserts allow slicing, grating and Julienne for endless variation. Simply choose a disc insert and click it on the disc holder.
With the separate XL julienne disc of the Philips saladmaker you can cut potatoes for fries but also process other ingredients like carrots, pumpkin, kohlrabi, courgette, etc. The end result is ideal for your favourite stir-fried vegetables.
With the direct serve feature of the Philips saladmaker you can cut your ingredients directly into the chosen saladbowl, cooking pot or wok pan. The high spout allows to use even high containers for large quantities. This means you will have much less to clean after your food preparation.
The Philips saladmaker offers a powerful 200 W motor allowing you to prepare all your favorite recipes.
The stainless steel disc inserts of the Philips saladmaker provide for a perfect cutting results, thanks to their sharp and durable baldes.
All accessories of your Philips saladmaker can be put in your dishwasher for easy cleaning.
You can easily roll the cord of the appliance under the base unit for easy storage.
With the adjustable S to XL feeding tube of the Philips saladmaker you can have optimal control over the ingredients, which you want to process and get the desired result. Having an S feeding tube is ideal for single thin ingredients, such as a carrot. The XL feeding tube is fit for larger ingredients e.g. potatoes, etc., minimizing the need for pre-cutting.
Design
General specifications
Technical specifications
Accessories included