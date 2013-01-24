Preserve your hair’s natural hydration
Sensor technology protects the moisture balance of your hair. The sensor diagnoses your hair 30 times per second and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Sensor technology protects the moisture balance of your hair. The sensor diagnoses your hair 30 times per second and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration. See all benefits
The high-performance heater ensures a fast heat-up time of just 15 seconds.
The floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This protects the hair shaft from being damaged and reduces the posibility of hair breakage.
This straightener keeps a more constant temperature for consistent results. Its high performance heater provides a more caring temperature while getting the exact style you want! Styling will be faster, since you need less strokes, while straightening.
Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.
MoistureProtect sensor regulates the heat of the straightening plates for your hair needs, protecting the hair from overheating.
The sensor diagnoses your hair 30 times per second and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration of your hair.
3 temperature settings (200 - 175 - 150 Celsius) that work together with the sensor to ensure that you always straighten at the best temperature for your hair type.
