Glossy and sleek with ionic shine
Specially designed for ionic care and accurate control, Philips Essential Care straightener allows you to get the straight and shiny look you want precisely, while being gentle on your hair. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Glossy and sleek with ionic shine
Specially designed for ionic care and accurate control, Philips Essential Care straightener allows you to get the straight and shiny look you want precisely, while being gentle on your hair. See all benefits
Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds
The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling.
Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion
2 years of worldwide guarantee.
This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.
Technical specifications
Features
Hair type
Service