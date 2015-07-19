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  • Glossy and sleek with ionic shine Glossy and sleek with ionic shine Glossy and sleek with ionic shine

    EssentialCare Straightener

    HP8324/00

    Glossy and sleek with ionic shine

    Specially designed for ionic care and accurate control, Philips Essential Care straightener allows you to get the straight and shiny look you want precisely, while being gentle on your hair.

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    EssentialCare Straightener

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    Glossy and sleek with ionic shine

    Straightener with accurate control

    • Ionic conditioning
    • 220C professional temperature
    • Accurate control
    More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

    The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

    Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

    Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

    The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

    Automatic shut-off after 60 min

    Automatic shut-off after 60 min

    Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

    Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

    Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

    The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling.

    Universal voltage

    Universal voltage

    Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

    2 years of worldwide guarantee

    2 years of worldwide guarantee

    2 years of worldwide guarantee.

    1.8 m power cord

    1.8 m power cord

    Accurate control 220°C with variable temperature

    Accurate control 220°C with variable temperature

    220°C professional high heat for perfect results

    This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.

    Technical Specifications

    • Hair type

      End result
      Straight
      Hair thickness
      • Medium
      • Thick
      • Thin
      Hair length
      • Long
      • Medium
      • Short

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      110-240  V
      Color/finishing
      black and pearl peach
      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Heating time
      60s
      Maximum temperature
      220  °C
      Heater type
      PTC

    • Features

      Ceramic coating
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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