  More protection for healthy shiny hair
    More protection for healthy shiny hair

    The Philips ProCare hairdryer protects the hair from overheating with the advanced EHD™ technology. The specially designed air outlet spreads the heat more gently onto the hair and avoids damaging temperatures on hair and scalp. See all benefits

      More protection for healthy shiny hair

      • ProCare
      Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

      Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

      Advanced Philips EHD technology means that your dryer uses an uniquely designed air outlet to ensure heat is always distributed very evenly - even at high temperatures - and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives ultimate protection to the hair from overheating and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

      Best drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

      Best drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

      The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

      More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

      More Care with ceramic elements, providing far infrared heat

      More Care with ceramic elements, providing far infrared heat

      The ceramic element issues far infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth that helps dry your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

      Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

      Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

      Perfect styling results and a shiny, polished look with a slim styling nozzle for precise styling.

      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Avoid hair trapping with the removable filter

      Avoid hair trapping with the removable filter

      The filter of this hairdryer at the back of the dryer can be removed for cleaning. It also keeps hair from being trapped in the dryer. Remove and clean regularly to prevent build-up.

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        2300  W
        Cord length
        2.5  m
        Color/finishing
        Purple

      • Features

        Cool shot
        Yes
        Dual voltage
        No
        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Ion conditioning
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

