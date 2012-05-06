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    SatinPerfect Epilator

    HP6577/00

    Reveal your skin's perfection

    Philips SatinPerfect epilator with SkinPerfect system removes even fine, short hairs while protecting the skin. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes shaving head with trimming comb.

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    SatinPerfect Epilator

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    Reveal your skin's perfection

    Epilator with Skin Perfect system

    • Wet & dry
    • with shaving head
    Ceramic textured discs remove even fine, short hairs

    Ceramic textured discs remove even fine, short hairs

    This epilator has ceramic textured discs to gently remove even the finest hair

    Wide epilator head covers more skin per stroke

    Wide epilator head covers more skin per stroke

    Our extra wide epilation head provides you with optimal hair removal in each stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes.

    Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

    Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

    This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.

    Active lift and massage attachment removes flat-lying hairs

    Active lift and massage attachment removes flat-lying hairs

    Active hair lift and massage attachment removes fine, flat-lying hairs and soothes the skin

    Cordless

    Cordless

    Up to 40 minutes wirefree epilation, quick 1-hour recharge.

    Wet & Dry for use in and out of the shower

    Wet & Dry for use in and out of the shower

    For wet and dry usage.

    Shaving head perfectly follows contours for a smooth shave

    Shaving head perfectly follows contours for a smooth shave

    Detachable shaving head perfectly folows the contours of your bikini line or underarms for a close and smooth shave. Comes with trimming comb.

    Technical Specifications

    • Comfortable epilation

      Cordless
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Cleaning brush
      yes
      Storage pouch
      yes
      Detachable shaving head
      yes
      Opti-light
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Number of catching points
      32
      Voltage
      13 400mA  V
      Number of discs
      17
      Pulling actions/second speed 1
      1173
      Pulling actions/second speed 2
      1360

    • Features

      2 speed settings
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Yes

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