    Epilator, mini epilator, tweezers

HP6550/60

Enjoy long-lasting smooth skin in all body areas

Enjoy fast hair removal on legs and arms with the Satinelle epilator and delicate, precise epilation on armpits or bikini with the mini epilator. Tweezers also included for facial touch-ups and brows. Gift storage bag included.

      3 hair removal solutions for different body areas

      • Total body
      Efficient root hair removal

      Efficient root hair removal

      Our epilators have uniquely designed precision discs that catch even the shortest hairs (0.5mm). That's hairs 4 x shorter than with wax, for up to 4 weeks of hair-free skin.

      Fast epilation solution for legs and arms

      Fast epilation solution for legs and arms

      The Satinelle epilator has a large head for fast epilation on legs and arms. Its rounded shape fits perfectly into your hand for comfortable hair removal.

      Delicate epilation solution for sensitive areas

      Delicate epilation solution for sensitive areas

      The mini epilator has a narrow head specifically designed to catch hairs in hard to reach areas without pulling skin. It's battery operated for maximum convenience.

      Matching tweezers for facial touch-ups and brows

      Matching tweezers for facial touch-ups and brows

      The set comes with matching tweezers ideal for removing hairs on face (upper lip, jaws) or for shaping eyebrows.

      Cleaning brush included and washable epilation head.

      Cleaning brush included and washable epilation head.

      A cleaning brush is included to remove loose hairs from epilator discs. Washable epilation heads ensure hygiene.

      Limited Edition storage bag.

      Keeping epilators in a dry, dust-free space keeps them hygenic. The set includes a special limited edition storage bag for just that!

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Exclusive pouch
        Yes

      • Features

        Unique epilation discs
        Yes
        Washable epilation head
        Yes
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes
        Gentle tweezing discs
        Yes
        2 year guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical Data (Epilator)

        Number of catching points
        20
        Number of discs
        21
        Pulling actions/sec. speed 1
        600
        Voltage adapter
        13 V/400 mA
        Voltage device
        13 V

      • Technical data (mini epilator)

        Voltage
        3 V
        Wattage
        5
        Catching actions per minute:
        32.000
        Colour
        Purple deco, White
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Number of tweezers
        8
        Precision epilator batteries
        2x AA
        Rotations per minute
        4000

