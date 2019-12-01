HD9316/03
Safe and easy boiling
The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, keep-warm heating with no reboiling, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind!See all benefits
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Water temperature maintained at 85±5? with no reboiling. Simple operation with keep-warm switch and indicator
Power cable length adjustable as required for easy storage
Breaks from the rounded shape of traditional kettles, stylish upright body with brushed stainless steel finish
Food grade stainless metal parts (SUS304) to guarantee a safe and clean cup of water.
UK-designed Strix controller provides multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.
Easy opening and closing helps to avoid scalding
Detachable stainless steel filter effectively filters every cup of water. Detachable design allows for convenient cleaning
Easier handling
Design specifications
Dimensions and weight
Technical specifications
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