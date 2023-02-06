Search terms

Airfryer

5000 Series XXL Connected

HD9285/93
  Your connected cooking companion for healthy meals
    Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected

    Your connected cooking companion for healthy meals

    The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected is your everyday cooking companion for creating hassle-free, nutritionally-balanced and great tasting meals for the whole family, any day of the week. See all benefits

      Your connected cooking companion for healthy meals

      Pair to the NutriU app for inspiration, every day

      • Connected to NutriU app
      • 16-in-1 Airfryer
      • 7.2L (1.4kg)
      • Rapid Air Technology
      • Baking Tray included
      Your connected cooking companion for healthy family meals

      Your connected cooking companion for healthy family meals

      Our intuitive NutriU app connects seamlessly with your Airfryer, making it your everyday cooking companion. You can go beyond healthy frying, and discover and share exciting new recipes, and even monitor your cooking remotely so you can free up some time for the things you love.

      Full versatility and multifunctionality, all-in-one airfryer

      Full versatility and multifunctionality, all-in-one airfryer

      The new Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected has 16 different cooking functions: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, ferment and many more.

      Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living everyday

      Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living everyday

      Discover hundreds* of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and convenient to make. Most recipes in the NutriU App are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

      Select, set & relax

      Select, set & relax

      Choose a recipe, send it to the Airfryer, and monitor the progress of your cooking from the comfort of your couch. The NutriU App will guide you every step of the way so that you can make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day. Voice control is also enabled, compatible with Amazon Alexa.

      Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

      Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

      Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

      Enjoy tasty food with up to 90% less fat**

      Enjoy tasty food with up to 90% less fat**

      The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat**.

      XXL Size. For the whole family

      XXL Size. For the whole family

      The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected is designed with your family in mind. The 1.4Kg capacity basket, combined with the 7.2L pan, help you cook a variety of meals. Make up to 6 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.

      Energy and time saving

      Energy and time saving

      Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with 60% less energy and 40% faster than a traditional oven.***

      Easy to use and clean

      Easy to use and clean

      All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Accessories

        Included
        Baking tray

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2000  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        410 x 300 x 330 mm
        Weight of product
        6,25  kg

      • General specifications

        Power-on light
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Product features
        • Wi-Fi connected
        • Rapid Air technology
        • Fat Removal
        • NutriU App
        • Keep warm
        Temperature control
        40 - 200 °C
        Time control
        Up to 60 minutes
        Non-stick coating
        Yes
        Preset cooking function
        Yes
        QuickClean
        Yes
        BPA free inner coating
        Yes

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        Black and dark silver

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Capacity

        Pan (liter*)
        7.2  L
        Portions
        6
        Basket (kg)
        1.4 kg

      • Cooking Functions

        High air flow
        • • Fry
        • • Roast
        • • Grill
        • • Bake
        • • One-pot cooking
        • • Stir-fry
        • • Saute
        • • Cook from frozen
        • • Reheat
        • • Defrost
        • • Keep warm
        • • Dehydrate
        • • Toast
        • • Stew
        • • Ferment
        • • Confit

          • Number of recipes may vary per country
          • * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
          • **Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Exact percentages vary and differ per airfryer type and recipe.
