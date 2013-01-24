Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans
Whatever blend of coffee you like, you can grind the beans fresh on the spot extracting maximum flavors thanks to the ceramic grinders that don't overheat the beans. And with the manual frother, just top your coffee with creamy milk foam. See all benefits
Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.
Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!
The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to easily prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino. What's more? With only two parts, the Classic Milk Frother is also easy to clean.
Adjust the length and 5 grinder settings
Gusto Perfetto is self learning technology that tracks constantly the beans you use to prepare your drinks. If it detects a change in the type of beans used, it automatically adjust the dosing in the brew chamber to always ensure a consistent result in cup
The Thermoblock ensures a hot coffee and cappuccino for your family always at the perfect temperature. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.
The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.
It doesn't matter how big your kitchen is: this machine fits even the smallest spaces, and it is extremely convenient as you can access the water and waste containers from the front. Designed for making your coffee enjoyment easier.
Store the length of any coffee beverage according to your personal taste. You will be able to drink espresso, coffee and all other beverages always as you prefer, at the touch of a button.
This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.
Enjoy and share your favorite coffee thanks to the double cup function
